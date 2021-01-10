Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 282, four fatalities recorded on January 10

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Saturday rose to 19,65,556 as it recorded 3,581 fresh cases, a health official said.

The state also reported 57 fatalities, taking the death toll to 50,027, he said.

As many as 2,401 patients were discharged after treatment, pushing the tally of recovered people to 18,61,400.

With this the number of active patients settled at 52,960.

Mumbai city reported 596 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,98,235, while its death toll rose to 11,181 with eight new fatalities.

With 70,571 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 1,33,38,488.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,144 new cases, raising the total count to 6,74,264. A total of 19,235 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,68,441 and death toll at 4,986.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,87,478 and death toll at 11,388, the official said.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,16,613 cases and 3,977 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 73,478 and death count at 1,954.

Latur division has reported 79,667 cases until now and 2,426 fatalities.

Akola division has reported 66,827 cases while 1,521 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 1,98,638 infections and 4,468 fatalities so far, the official informed.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 19,65,556, new cases: 3,581, death toll: 50,027, discharged: 18,61,400, active cases:52,960, people tested so far: 1,33,38,488.

