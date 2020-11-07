Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 241, PCMC records 160 new cases

Pune reported 241 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,62,888 on Friday.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,321 with 12 new fatalities. A total of 298 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,428. As of now, 1,53,139 people were discharged/ recovered. On Friday, 2,019 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,50,412.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 160 COVID-19 cases were reported on November 6, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 88,582. With four new deaths, the cumulative toll in the twin-city reached 1,542.

A total of 139 people were discharged, taking a total of cured COVID-19 patients to 85,213. A total of 2,022 tests were conducted on Friday and the tally has reached 4,15,905.