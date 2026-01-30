Beyond Promises: Dharavi Residents Seek Dignified Life After BMC Polls

Dharavi residents look beyond political promises as hopes rise for long-pending redevelopment and dignified living conditions after the BMC polls | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 30: The recent BMC elections mark more than a power shift; for Mumbai residents, especially in Dharavi, the main concern is survival and the hope for genuine, long-awaited redevelopment infused with dignity.

A hub of industry, yet neglected

Home to nearly a million people, Dharavi is a contradiction: economically vital yet lacking in infrastructure and decent living standards. Leather units, garment factories and pottery clusters drive Mumbai’s informal economy, but residents cite decades of neglect, poor sanitation, dirty water, broken roads and crowded homes.

“We literally live in a garbage settlement and have been here for more than three decades, due to which we keep falling sick, and the strength of the body also lowers. Now all we want is for Dharavi to be completely cleaned up and for proper development to happen, finally—good buildings, basic facilities (no garbage and clean footpaths), and a dignified life. This should happen soon,” said a woman who has lived in Dharavi for 35 years. She now wants her grandchildren to live a dignified life in a clean environment with better facilities.

She also opined that the state government would take the right decision for Dharavi residents, as life in the Dharavi slum is pathetic.

Development means daily relief

At the same time, many residents echoed the view that development is not about grand political narratives but about small, tangible improvements that make daily life bearable.

“If development happens here, it will only benefit the residents in all ways. People face a lot of issues—people should get a good house, unlike this slum here, life is full of misery,” said another local resident.

Monsoon highlights everyday struggle

Monsoon woes symbolise neglect. Overflowing drains, waterlogged lanes and dirty drinking water make daily life difficult each year. “During the rains, water often rises to our knees and sometimes our waists. We want buildings, toilets, gardens and clean roads. Without development, these will never come.”

High expectations from civic body

The BMC elections raised expectations due to the civic body’s financial and administrative power. With an annual budget of nearly ₹74,000 crore, the BMC is Asia’s richest municipal corporation, responsible for roads, sanitation, housing, healthcare and infrastructure in Mumbai.

“Every voter knows voting is about shaping the city’s future, not slogans,” said a young voter from Dharavi. “Development must reach slums too. Dharavi’s label as the world’s largest slum should go. Roads, drainage, schools—all need urgent attention.”

Also Watch:

Youth demand opportunities and dignity

“We need education, gardens, good schools, colleges and jobs for youth,” said a youth representative. “Many educated young people are unemployed, and substance abuse is rising. Redevelopment must deliver homes first, then jobs, and good hospitals,” he added.

As one resident summed up, “Real change is about giving dignity to every human being, not just constructing buildings.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/