Mumbai News: BMC To Build New 2,000 MLD Water Treatment Plant At Bhandup By April 2029

Mumbai, Jan 30: An advanced 2,000 million litres per day (MLD) water treatment plant (WTP) is being developed at the Bhandup Complex by the municipal corporation and is scheduled for completion by April 2029.

The project will replace the 46-year-old existing facility and enhance water treatment capacity, strengthening the water supply to Mumbai’s western suburbs and city areas.

Largest purification facility in Asia

The WTP at the Bhandup Complex is recognised as the largest water purification facility in Asia, with a total capacity of 2,810 MLD, comprising two units that currently treat approximately 1,910 MLD and 900 MLD of water daily.

To meet rising demand, a new 2,000 MLD plant is under construction on a 7.4-hectare site within the complex. On Friday, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani visited the site to inspect the construction progress and review the ongoing work.

Work progressing on multiple fronts

“Currently, work has accelerated on soil testing, excavation, site barricading, relocation of power lines, and tree plantation at the project site. Alongside civil construction, mechanical, electrical and equipment-related work is being carried out simultaneously,” said a senior civic official. Gagrani has instructed officials to prioritise completing as much work as possible before the onset of the monsoon season.

Focus on sustainable water management

Gagrani stated, “Access to safe water is crucial not only for public health but also for driving economic growth and promoting environmental sustainability. Given the city’s ongoing development, rising population and rapid urbanisation, it is essential to plan, strengthen and manage the water supply system sustainably over the long term. By adopting innovative technologies and investing in robust infrastructure, the BMC remains committed to bridging the gap between water demand and supply for the people of Mumbai.”

Tree transplantation and compensation

Meanwhile, the project will involve the felling of approximately 1,235 trees. According to civic officials, 438 trees have already been replanted within the Bhandup Complex, while the remaining 835 trees will be compensated by planting 11,443 new trees in the Tansa lake area.

