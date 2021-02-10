Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 239, five fatalities recorded on February 10

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 3,451 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of the infections to 20,52,253, the state Health Department said.

With 30 more people succumbing to the COVID-19 disease, the toll rose to 51,390 in the state, it said, adding 19 of these fatalities were from the past 48 hours, while nine had occurred in the last week and the remaining two earlier.

A total of 2,421 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the overall number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 19,63,946, the department said.

The state is now left with 35,633 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 95.7 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.50 per cent, it said.

With 49,650 new tests, Maharashtra has so far tested 1,51,08,645 samples for coronavirus.

Currently, 1,65,992 people are in home quarantine while 1,852 are in institutional quarantine in the state, the official said.

