Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 195, two fatalities recorded on February 5

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,628 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the case tally to 20,38,630, an official of the state health department said.

As many as 40 COVID-19 fatalities were recorded during the day which pushed the death toll to 51,255, he said.

A total of 3,513 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday, taking the overall number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 19,52,187.

There are 33,936 active coronavirus cases in the state.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 95.76 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.51 per cent.

As many as 54,072 new coronavirus tests were carried out on Friday, taking the test tally in the state to 1,48,75,633.

