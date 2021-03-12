Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1805, eight fatalities recorded on March 12

Pune reported 1,805 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 2,14,830 on Friday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,925 with eight new fatalities.

A total of 598 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,00,165.

As of now, there are 9,740 active COVID-19 cases.