Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1805, eight fatalities recorded on March 12

Pune reported 1,805 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 2,14,830 on Friday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,925 with eight new fatalities.
A total of 598 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,00,165.
As of now, there are 9,740 active COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded this year's highest one-day spike on the third day in a row on Friday with 15,817 new infections coming to light, a health official said.
The caseload in the state rose to 22,82,191, while the death toll reached 52,723 with 56 new fatalities.
The state had earlier reported more than 15,000 cases on October 2 last year, after which new cases had declined.
But a fresh surge in cases began last month and the state recorded 13,659 and 14,317 cases on Wednesday and Thursday.
As many as 11,344 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday, taking the total of recoveries to 21,17,744.
There are 1,10,485 active cases.
There are 5,42,693 people in home quarantine while 4,884 are in institutional quarantine.
Out of 56 deaths reported on Friday, 32 occurred in the last 48 hours, eight in the last week and 16 deaths were from the period before the last week.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 22,82,191, new cases: 15,817, death toll: 52,723, discharged: 21,17,744, active cases: 1,10,485, people tested so far: 1,73,10,586.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)