Pune COVID-19 surge: Classes and libraries for competitive exam aspirants allowed to remain open with 50 percent capacity

In the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases in Pune, the decision to introduce new restrictions has been taken at the review meeting chaired by the district guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Friday.
Several competitive exams are slated to held in the upcoming months, and thus the city administration had requested to let city libraries and competitive exam classes be open. The request was considered at the review meeting.
As per the information shared by Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the classes and libraries for the competitive exam aspirants have been allowed to remain open with 50 percent capacity.
As of now, no new lockdown is introduced in the city, Mohol
Here's the list of new curbs:
Schools, colleges further shut till March 31
The dine-in facility at restaurants and bars will be closed at 10 pm
50 per cent seating capacity at restaurants and bars
MPSC, UPSC coaching classes and libraries can function at 50% capacity
Public gardens can open for morning hours but will remain shut in the evening
50 guests for functions held at closed premises and 100 for open premises
Malls, cinema halls and markets (selling non-essential goods) will shut at 10 pm.
