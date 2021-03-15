Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1082, ten fatalities recorded on March 15

Pune reported 1,082 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 2,19,185 on Monday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,962 with ten new fatalities.

A total of 678 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,02,339.

As of now, there are 11,984 active COVID-19 cases.