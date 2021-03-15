Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1082, ten fatalities recorded on March 15

Pune reported 1,082 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 2,19,185 on Monday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,962 with ten new fatalities.
A total of 678 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,02,339.
As of now, there are 11,984 active COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 15,051 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the state's caseload to 23,29,464, while 48 fatalities took the death toll to 52,909, the health department said.
As many as 10,671 coronavirus patients were discharged, taking the rally of recoveries to 21,44,743.
With 92,363 coronavirus tests conducted during the day, the total number of samples tested went up to 1,76,09,248.
There are 1,30,547active cases in the state.
The recovery rate is 92.07 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.27 percent.
Currently, 6,23,121 people are in home quarantine and 6,114 in institutional quarantine.
COVID-19 figures of Maharashtra: Total cases 23,29,464, New cases 15,051, Death toll 52,909 Recoveries 21,44,743, Active cases 1,30,547, Total tests 1,76,09,248.
(With PTI inputs)
