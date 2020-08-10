Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 case tally nears 66,000

Currently, 15,812 patients are undergoing treatment within the PMC limits.

The city now has 726 critical COVID-19 patients and, out of which 448 patients are undergoing treatment on a ventilator and 278 patients are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

As per the PMC Mayor mortality rate of the city has declined to 2.33 percent. While the recovery rate is at 73.70 percent.

On Sunday neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad area reported 1,066 fresh cases and 20 deaths and Pune division's COVID-19 tally increased to 1,30,395 with 3,680 cases, while 113 fatalities took the overall toll to 3,480.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported the second-highest single-day spike of 12,248 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 5,15,332, while 390 people died, including 58 in Pune, the state Health Department said.

The cumulative death toll in the state went up to 17,757, an official said.

At 12,822, the state had reported the highest one-day rise in cases a day before.

Of the 390 fatalities, 260 deaths had occurred in the last 48 hours while 76 deaths had taken place in the last one week. Remaining 54 fatalities had occurred more than a week ago, but were reported now, the official explained.

On Sunday, a record 13,348 patients were discharged, taking the count of recoveries to 3,51,710, the official added.

The state now has 1,45,558 active cases compared with 1,47,048 of Saturday, he said.

