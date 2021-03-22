Coronavirus in Pune: PMC records 2342 COVID-19 cases; active cases jump to 23,062

In yet another massive spike in COVID-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 2,342 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its caseload to 2,37,736.

According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 5,068 with 15 new fatalities.

A total of 1,789 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,09,606.

As of now, there are 23,062 active COVID-19 cases.

Besides, the civic body on Monday restarted a jumbo treatment facility set up last year in a college ground in Shivajinagar when the outbreak was at its peak.

Mohol said the facility restarted on Monday with 55 beds, and some 500 beds will be activated initially, including 250 oxygenated and 50 ICU ones.

"The 55 beds with which the jumbo hospital has started include 25 oxygenated and five ICU beds. In the next days, 500 beds will be in place," he added.

Meanwhile, a day after Maharashtra reported highest single-day spike since the outbreak of COVID-19, the state on Monday saw a drop in daily count, recording 24,645 new cases.

While the caseload increased to 25,04,327, the state also reported 58 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 53,457.

On Sunday, the state had reported 30,535 cases, while on Saturday 27,126 infections were recorded. On March 18, the state had reported 25,833 cases. The earlier high was 24,896, recorded in September.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 25,04,327; new cases 24,645; total deaths: 53,457; discharged 22,34,330; active cases: 2,15,241; people tested so far: 1,84,62,030.