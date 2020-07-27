Coronavirus in Pune: Nurses at Jehangir hospital go on strike in demand for higher salary

Amid COVID-19 cases nearing the 50,000-mark in Pune, around 200 nurses working at the city's Jehangir hospital went on a strike in demand for high salary and less working hours, reported the Indian Express.

The nurses are presently working for 12 hours and are getting paid Rs 10,000-12,000 salary. However, their demand is six hours of work and Rs 20,000 salary with incentives for handling COVID-19 patients.

Arun Krishna, President of the Pune Malayalee Association, said, “The nurses work for 12 hours with PPE kits which is very difficult. We want six hours of work." "We are demanding Rs 20,000 salary and incentives given for handling COVID patients in other hospitals,” he added.

The nurses also wrote to the District Collector Naval Kishore Ram regarding their issues. Ram acknowledged the letter and said that he would talk to Jehangir management about the complaint. "The nurses should get salaries as per norms," he added.

Earlier, in a statement, the hospital had said that it was in no position to increase the salary. "Due to the COVID-19 situation, the hospital currently is in no position to give any salary increments. Hospital is regular in giving salary on time without any reduction or deferment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pune city on Sunday reported 992 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed its number of patients to 48,057, tweeted Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

The death toll reached 1,166 with 13 succumbing to the infection, he said.

According to the Mayor, 1,175 patients were discharged from hospitals in the city during the day.

A total of 28,593 patients have been recovered.