Coronavirus in Pune: No need to wear mask while driving or cycling solo, clarifies city police

Pune city police has finally clarified the rules for solo drivers and cyclists regarding the wearing of masks amid coronavirus pandemic. Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Shisve said all the police stations have been directed that if a person is driving solo, then wearing a mask is not compulsory.

He said, "I have directed all the police stations that if a person is driving the car alone, then wearing a mask is not compulsory. If more than one person is in the car, then it is mandatory to wear the mask."

Shisve added that the mask is not compulsory while cycling. "While cycling or doing an exercise, the mask is not compulsory as there can be a breathing issue. However, people should always carry a mask while stepping out," he said.

Addressing the complaints from citizens that the police were imposing fines on solo drivers, Shivse told a local news website, "If anybody has been wrongly charged we will refund the amount."

Meanwhile, as per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,658 to 1,30,081 on Saturday.

With 39 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,046.

A total of 1,248 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,664.

As per the update, 1,09,371 people have recovered/discharged as of now.

With 5,919 tests conducted on Saturday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 5,68,865.