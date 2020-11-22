Coronavirus in Pune: Here's why PMC mayor did not re-open city schools

Following are the reasons for not re-opening the city schools:

Increasing COVID-19 cases:

After dropping steadily for over a month, COVID-19 case count has been rising in Pune and the neighbouring twin city of Pimpri Chinchwad from the last few days. Pune reported 443 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,66,652 on Saturday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,421 with 4 new fatalities.

A total of 246 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,821. As of now, 1,57,410 people were discharged/ recovered. On Saturday, 4,396 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,85,776.

Second wave prediction:

Several countries in Europe have imposed lockdowns due to second COVID-19 wave. In India, Delhi has been witnessing a major rise in the coronavirus cases. Even for Pune, Centre's panel has predicted a second wave in future.

NOC by parents to re-open schools:

To re-open the schools, No Objection Certificate (NOC) of parents were needed. However, only 5-10 percent parents submitted their NOCs. Thus, considering the safety of students, PMC decided to postpone the date of re-opening the schools.