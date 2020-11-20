'Avoid crowd, do not go out unnecessarily': PMC mayor Murlidhar Mohol's appeal to Punekars as COVID-19 cases surge

As the COVID-19 cases are increasing in Pune, Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor, Murlidhar Mohol has asked Punekars to avoid the crowds and going out unnecessarily.
Taking to Twitter, Mohol cautioned residents against surging coronavirus cases and appealed them to take precautions if they go out.
Stating that coming month is crucial to arrest the spread in the city, he assured Punekars that the local body is prepared to deal with the spike and it has increased testing in the wake of increasing cases.
Meanwhile, Pune reported 411 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,65,837 on Thursday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,407 with six new fatalities.
A total of 316 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,475. As of now, 1,56,955 people were discharged/ recovered. On Thursday, 3,329 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,77,208.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 179 COVID-19 cases were reported on November 19, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 90,125. With four fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city reached 1,577 on Thursday.