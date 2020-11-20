'Avoid crowd, do not go out unnecessarily': PMC mayor Murlidhar Mohol's appeal to Punekars as COVID-19 cases surge

As the COVID-19 cases are increasing in Pune, Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor, Murlidhar Mohol has asked Punekars to avoid the crowds and going out unnecessarily.

Taking to Twitter, Mohol cautioned residents against surging coronavirus cases and appealed them to take precautions if they go out.

Stating that coming month is crucial to arrest the spread in the city, he assured Punekars that the local body is prepared to deal with the spike and it has increased testing in the wake of increasing cases.