Pune-based woman held in Agra after gunning down husband, in-laws in Chennai

Chennai: A week after an elderly couple and their son were gunned down at their home in Chennai, the police on Thursday arrested their Pune-based daughter-in-law Jayamala (38) and two of her accomplices in Agra. Three other accused in the case including her brother Kailash were arrested earlier this week from Solapur in Maharashtra.

“A special team arrested them from Agra. Jayamala and the other two accused will be brought to Chennai after obtaining a Prisoner on Transit warrant from a local court in Agra,” a senior police officer said. Jayamala, who has two children, was estranged with her husband Sheetal and had a dispute with him over payment of alimony.

The two had filed for divorce proceedings. Both families had filed complaints against each other in Chennai and Pune.

A week ago, Jayamala, who had come to Chennai by road with five associates from Pune, had gone to Sheetal’s house in Sowcarpet, an area dominated by a Hindi-speaking population, in north Chennai. Following a heated argument over the matrimonial dispute, they allegedly shot dead Sheetal (42) and his parents Dileep Thalil Chand (74) and Pushpa Bai (68), from close range.

All of them escaped from the spot but got separated on the way into groups of three each.

While three of them were arrested earlier this week, Jayamala and others were taken into custody from Agra.