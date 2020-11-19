Conman who claimed to be Maharashtra Home Minister’s secretary denied pre-arrest bail

A Thane sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a man who had cheated his neighbour of Rs. 5.5 lakhs in 2018 with the promise of a flat under the MHADA scheme claiming to be the private secretary of the then state home minister.

Not only did the court reject his plea, observing that he and his advocate have been absent from the court since long, it also cancelled the interim anticipatory bail order in his favour passed in October 2018.

Additional Sessions Judge GP Shirsat said in his order that it appears that the applicant was released on interim anticipatory bail since he had explained that the matter between the parties is settled and that he intends to repay the amount to the complainant shortly, but that thereafter both he and his advocate had not appeared before the court and that the investigating officer has informed the court that the applicant is absconding since a long period.

The prosecution had opposed the grant of anticipatory bail to Dinkar Rane as he had secured the interim order in his favour two years ago promising that he would be returning the amount to the complainant but had not done so. Also, he had not reported before the police station as required by the order.

The complaint had been lodged by Gajanan Jadhav in Kalwa police station against Rane as he had on one occasion claimed to be private secretary to the then home minister and that he can give Jadhav a flat under the MHADA scheme. Jadhav had paid him Rs. 5.5 lakhs by cash and cheque. But neither did Rane give him any flat as promised and also avoided to repay the amount. Jadhav learnt that he had been duped by Rane when he made some inquiries. He had then filed a complaint against Rane for cheating and criminal breach of trust.