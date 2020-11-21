Coronavirus in Pune: Full list of COVID-19 micro containment zones as issued by PMC

After dropping steadily for over a month, COVID-19 case count has been rising in Pune and the neighbouring twin city of Pimpri Chinchwad from the last two days.

Pune Municipal Corporation has issued a list of 6 micro-containment zones in the city.

The list is as follows:

1. Kasaba Peth: Area inside - Gadgil Putla Chowk to Janma Mrutyu Karyalay (Kasaba Peth), Nagziri Nullah: From Samarth Pul on South to Lal Mahal Chowk to Ramamadhav Chowk on Shivaji Road

2. Ambegaon Budruk Sr No 16

3. Wanavadi, SRPF: Wanavadi SRPF Nuber 1 and 2, Nanavati Nagar

4. Lohgaon Sr No 296, Porwal Road, Nimbalkar Colony, Park Spring Society

5. Fursungi, Bhekrai Nagar: Fursungi 176, 177, Bhekrai Nagar Dhamalwadi Area

6. Hadapsar, Sasane Nagar Sr No 77, 79, 80 (From 311)