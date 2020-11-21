Coronavirus in Pune: Full list of COVID-19 micro containment zones as issued by PMC

After dropping steadily for over a month, COVID-19 case count has been rising in Pune and the neighbouring twin city of Pimpri Chinchwad from the last two days.
Pune Municipal Corporation has issued a list of 6 micro-containment zones in the city.
The list is as follows:
1. Kasaba Peth: Area inside - Gadgil Putla Chowk to Janma Mrutyu Karyalay (Kasaba Peth), Nagziri Nullah: From Samarth Pul on South to Lal Mahal Chowk to Ramamadhav Chowk on Shivaji Road
2. Ambegaon Budruk Sr No 16
3. Wanavadi, SRPF: Wanavadi SRPF Nuber 1 and 2, Nanavati Nagar
4. Lohgaon Sr No 296, Porwal Road, Nimbalkar Colony, Park Spring Society
5. Fursungi, Bhekrai Nagar: Fursungi 176, 177, Bhekrai Nagar Dhamalwadi Area
6. Hadapsar, Sasane Nagar Sr No 77, 79, 80 (From 311)
Meanwhile, Pune reported 372 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,66,209 on Friday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,417 with ten new fatalities.
A total of 209 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,628. As of now, 1,57,164 people were discharged/ recovered. On Friday, 4,172 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,81,380.
