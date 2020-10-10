Coronavirus in Pune: Former Shiv Sena MLA Suresh Gore succumbs to COVID-19

Former Shiv Sena MLA Suresh Gore succumbed to COVID-19 today. He was 56 years old.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on September 17 and was admitted in the private hospital in Pune.

Gore was a member of the 13th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. He represented the Khed Alandi Assembly Constituency.

He left NCP and joined Shiv Sena in 2014.

After the news of the death, Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray condoled the death.

"Due to demise of former MLA Suresh Gore, I have lost a colleague who took a firm stand for the common good," tweeted Thackeray.