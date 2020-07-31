Coronavirus in Pune: DIAT develops low-cost bed isolation system for COVID-19 patients

"Each envelope is capable of housing one set of bed, table and chair along with some walking space. The width of the envelope can be adjusted as per the availability of space. Envelope is opaque up to 3 ft from bottom to maintain privacy of the patient," it added.

Reportedly, the cost of the setup for a unit of 10 beds is Rs 1 lakh and for home quarantine will be Rs 15,000 for a single bed.

Meanwhile, Pune district reported 3,658 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the case tally to 81,771, a health official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the district rose to 1,922 with 64 patients dying, he said.

"Of the 3,658 new cases, 2,402 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits where 51,629 cases have been recorded so far," the official said.

"However, 1,315 patients were also discharged from the hospitals on recovery," he added.

893 new coronavirus cases were found in the Pimpri Chinchwad area where the case count now stands at 20,686.

(With PTI inputs)