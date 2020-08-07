Coronavirus in Pune: COVID-19 tally of PMC reaches 62,037

The death toll of the city has now reached 1,456 with 27 persons succumbing to the infection.

However, 1,196 patients were also discharged from the hospitals on recovery, he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday saw a new record high of 11,514 Covid-19 cases, besides 316 deaths, the third-highest fatality figure so far, health officials said.

The new daily tally surpassed the previous high of 11,147 (July 30), even as Thane became the third district after Mumbai and Pune to surpass the one lakh case mark.

With the fresh fatalities, the state's death toll shot up to 16,792, while the total cases rose to 479,779 - both highest in the country.

According to Thursday's figures, there was one death roughly every 5 minutes and a staggering 480 new cases every hour.

The state's recovery rate increased marginally from 65.25 per cent to 65.94 per cent on Thursday, while the current mortality rate stood stable at 3.50 per cent.

The Health Department said that of the total cases till date, 146,305 are active.

A total of 10,854 recovered patients have returned home, taking the total number of discharged patients to 316,375.

