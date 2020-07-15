Coronavirus in Pune: Corporation to focus on '3 I's' as COVID-19 cases near 30,000

In a bid to slow down COVID-19 transmission rate, the Pune Municipal Corporation has declared its strategy to focus on the three ‘I’s. Identifying patients, intensifying contract tracing and testing, and increasing bed capacity are the three ‘I’s on which the Corporation will focus, reported Indian Express.

Requesting support from the residents of the city, Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, "We are planning to focus on the three ‘I’s – identification of suspected patients, increased contact tracing and testing, and increase in dedicated COVID beds.”

A 10-day lockdown has been imposed in the city from July 14 for 10 days. This lockdown will reportedly give the Corporation time to scale up its medical infrastructure and ensure treatment facility. As per the report, by July 20 the Corporation is expected to require 2,555 beds with oxygen and 852 ICU beds. While it has excess beds with oxygen, it is likely to fall short of over 330 ICU beds.

Meanwhile, Pune district reported 1,491 new coronavirus patients since previous evening, taking the number of cases to 41,326, a health official said on Tuesday.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the western Maharashtra district reached 1,141 with 43 patients succumbing since Monday evening, he added.

"Of the 1,491 cases, 690 were found in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 28,676 patients so far," he said, adding that 728 patients were also discharged from hospitals.

521 new cases were found in Pimpri-Chinchwad area near Pune city where the case count now stands at 8,420.

(With PTI inputs)