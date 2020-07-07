Coronavirus in Pune: BJP MLA Mukta Tilak and mother test positive for COVID-19

Pune Bhartiya Janata Party MLA and former mayor of Pune Mukta Tilak and her mother today tested positive for COVID-19.
The Kasba Peth MLA took to Twitter and wrote, "Today me and my mother have been tested positive for Covid-19. We both are not showing any symptoms & have been advised by doctors to be under home quarantine & have thus self-isolated."
Tilak also informed that all other members of her family have been tested negative.
Recently, her father Vasant Limaye also passed away due to COVID-19.
