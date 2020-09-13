Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 total rises by 1,909, 1,363 new cases within PCMC limits

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,909 to 1,17,679 on Saturday.
With 42 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,748.
A total of 1,464 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,442.
As per the update, 97,489 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.
With 6,626 tests conducted on Saturday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 5,27,875.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 1,363 COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 total to 62,594.
16 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,026.
A total of 1,527 people were discharged on Saturday, taking a total of cured COVID-19 patients to 51,450.
Active COVID-19 cases in the city are at 10,022.
Meanwhile, Pune district in Maharashtra reported 4,717 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total count to 2,20,692, a health official said on Saturday.
With 90 deaths, the overall toll mounted to 5,059, he said.
"Of 4,717 cases, 1,909 cases were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, while 1,363 fresh patients were detected in Pimpri Chinchhwad. Other cases were found in rural, civil hospital and the Pune Cantonment Board areas," he said.
Meanwhile, as many as 391 deaths and 22,084 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Maharashtra on Saturday, the state's Public Health Department informed.
With this, Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected state in the country, with a total COVID-19 count of 10,37,765 positive cases, including 2,79,768 active cases and 7,28,512 recoveries.
The case fatality rate in the state stands at 2.81 percent.
India's coronavirus tally now stands at 46,59,985, including 9,58,316 active cases, 36,24,197 recoveries and 77,472 deaths
(With inputs from PTI)
