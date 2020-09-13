Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 total rises by 1,909, 1,363 new cases within PCMC limits

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,909 to 1,17,679 on Saturday.

With 42 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,748.

A total of 1,464 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,442.

As per the update, 97,489 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.

With 6,626 tests conducted on Saturday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 5,27,875.