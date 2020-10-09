Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 798, PCMC records 561 new cases

Pune reported 798 new coronavirus cases on October 8, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,52,200.
As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 32 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 3,763. A total of 805 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 14,032.
As per the update, 1,34,405 people have recovered/discharged as of now. With 4,932 tests conducted on the day, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,64,143.
Meanwhile, in the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 561 COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 82,503. 9 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,405.
A total of 713 people were discharged, taking a total of cured COVID-19 patients to 76,763.
