Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 430, PCMC records 231 cases

Pune reported 430 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,68,460 on Thursday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,449 with three new fatalities.
A total of 382 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,317. As of now, 1,58,694 people were discharged/ recovered. On Thursday, 3,645 tests were conducted taking the total count to 8,03,871.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 231 COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 91,515. With 13 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 1,614 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, 85 were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 87,634. On Thursday, 3,619 tests were conducted with the cumulative count reaching 4,59,929.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count on Thursday crossed 18 lakh to reach 18,02,365 as 6,406 new infections came to light, a health official said.
The state also reported 65 deaths, taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 46,813, he said.
A total of 4,815 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recovered people to 16,68,538.
With this, the number of active patients reached 85,963.
A total of 2,038 COVID-19 patients from outside Maharashtra have received treatment in the state including 163 who died.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,02,365, new cases: 6,406, death toll: 46,813, discharged: 16,68,538, active cases: 85,963, people tested so far: 1,05,47,333. P
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)