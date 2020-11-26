Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 430, PCMC records 231 cases

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count on Thursday crossed 18 lakh to reach 18,02,365 as 6,406 new infections came to light, a health official said.

The state also reported 65 deaths, taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 46,813, he said.

A total of 4,815 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recovered people to 16,68,538.

With this, the number of active patients reached 85,963.

A total of 2,038 COVID-19 patients from outside Maharashtra have received treatment in the state including 163 who died.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,02,365, new cases: 6,406, death toll: 46,813, discharged: 16,68,538, active cases: 85,963, people tested so far: 1,05,47,333. P