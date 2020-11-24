Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 416, PCMC records 183 cases

Pune reported 416 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,67,604 on Tuesday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,440 with five new fatalities.
A total of 218 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,110. As of now, 1,58,054 people were discharged/ recovered. On Monday, 3,053 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,95,571.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 183 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 91,038. With five new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 1,596 on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 5,439 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 17,89,800, state health department said.
With 30 more people succumbing to the infection, the overall toll rose to 46,683.
A total of 4,086 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the tally of recoveries in the state to 16,58,879. The number of active patients now stands at 83,221.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 17,89,800 new cases: 5,439 death toll: 46,683, discharged: 16,58,879 active cases: 83,221, people tested so far: 1,03,66,579.
