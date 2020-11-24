Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 416, PCMC records 183 cases

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 5,439 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 17,89,800, state health department said.

With 30 more people succumbing to the infection, the overall toll rose to 46,683.

A total of 4,086 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the tally of recoveries in the state to 16,58,879. The number of active patients now stands at 83,221.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 17,89,800 new cases: 5,439 death toll: 46,683, discharged: 16,58,879 active cases: 83,221, people tested so far: 1,03,66,579.