Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 372, PCMC records 164 cases

Pune reported 372 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,66,209 on Friday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,417 with ten new fatalities.

A total of 209 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,628. As of now, 1,57,164 people were discharged/ recovered. On Friday, 4,172 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,81,380.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 164 COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 90,289. With five fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city reached 1,582 on Friday.