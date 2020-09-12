Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC sees jump of 1,938 COVID-19 cases, 1,265 in PCMC

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,938 to 1,15,770 on Friday.
With 38 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,706.
A total of 1,573 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,039.
As per the update, 96,025 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.
With 6,588 tests conducted on Friday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 5,21,249.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 1,265 COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, taking the COVID-19 total to 61,231.
24 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,010.
A total of 1,272 people were discharged on Friday, taking a total of cured COVID-19 patients to 49,923.
Active COVID-19 cases in the city are at 10,217.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 10 lakh on Friday with a record spike of 24,886 new cases.
While the total of cases reached 10,15,681, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 28,724 with 393 new fatalities reported across the state.
The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 7,15,023 with 14,308 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 70.4 per cent and fatality rate is 2.83 per cent.
So far 50.72 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests is 20 per cent in the state.
16,47,742 people are in home quarantine and 38,487 in institutional quarantine.
Coronavirus figures from Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases: 10,15,681, New cases 24,886, Death toll 28,724, Recovered: 7,15,023, Active cases: 2,71,566.
(With PTI inputs)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)