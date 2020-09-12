Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC sees jump of 1,938 COVID-19 cases, 1,265 in PCMC

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,938 to 1,15,770 on Friday.

With 38 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,706.

A total of 1,573 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,039.

As per the update, 96,025 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.

With 6,588 tests conducted on Friday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 5,21,249.