Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: Zone-wise list of COVID-19 cases issued by PCMC as of Sep 28

As per the update by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Deputy Mayor Tushar Hinge, 554 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, taking the tally to 76,633.
10 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,290. A total of 959 people were discharged on Monday, taking the total number of cured COVID-19 patients to 68,255.
Meanwhile, PCMC on Monday also issued a zone-wise list of COVID-19 positive and admitted cases. Here is the list:
1. Zone A (Akurdi, Nigdi, Sambhajinagar, Shahunagar) - 844 cases
2. Zone B (Ravet, Kiwale, Mamurdi, Chinchwad) - 1,534 cases
3. Zone C (Kharalwadi, Moshi, Chikhali, Indrayani Nagar) - 565 cases
4. Zone D (Wakad, Punawale, Pimple Saudagar, Pimple Gurav, Tathawade) - 594 cases
5. Zone E (Bhosari, Dighi, Charholi, Bopkhel) - 1,469 cases
6. Zone F (Talawade, Rupeenagar, Triveninagar) - 1,009 cases
7. Zone G (Thergaon, Talawade, Rahatani, Pimpri) - 889 cases
8. Zone H (Kasarwadi, Phugewadi, Dapodi, Sangavi) - 607 cases
Besides, Maharashtra on Monday reported 11,921 fresh COVID-19 cases, a day after detecting 18,056 infections, taking the total count to 13,51,153, state health department said.
With 180 people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll went up to 35,751, it said.
Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 77.71 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.65 per cent, the department said.
Currently, 19,75,923 people are in home quarantine and 29,922 others are in institutional quarantine.
A total of 66,22,384 people have been tested across the state so far, it said.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 13,51,153; new cases 11,921; deaths: 35,751; discharged 10,49,947; active cases: 2,65,033; people tested so far: 66,22,384