Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: Zone-wise list of COVID-19 cases issued by PCMC as of Sep 28

Besides, Maharashtra on Monday reported 11,921 fresh COVID-19 cases, a day after detecting 18,056 infections, taking the total count to 13,51,153, state health department said.

With 180 people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll went up to 35,751, it said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 77.71 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.65 per cent, the department said.

Currently, 19,75,923 people are in home quarantine and 29,922 others are in institutional quarantine.

A total of 66,22,384 people have been tested across the state so far, it said.

