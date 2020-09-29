Coronavirus in Pune: No get-togethers, no parties, says divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao

Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases in Pune, Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao has urged Punekars not to arrange or go to any get-togethers or parties to control the spread of the pandemic. “No get-together of relatives, siblings or families should be organised on any pretext. Also, don’t accept any invitation to a party,” a notification issued by the Pune Divisional Commissioner’s office said.

"Don’t spend too much time in a congested place and avoid going inside a closed room or among crowds… residents should avoid visiting locations, cities, states or countries with a large infected population," the notification added.

Rao has also said that there is a need to change one’s lifestyle until the COVID-19 pandemic could be brought under control. He has also advised local residents to check their temperature and oxygen saturation levels every morning, reported the Indian Express.

Meanwhile, as per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 779 to 1,42,915 on Monday.

With 33 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,406.

A total of 1,105 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,228.

As per the update, 1,22,218 people have recovered/discharged as of now.

With 3,212 tests conducted on Monday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,15,420.