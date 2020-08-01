Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: What's allowed, what's not in 'Unlock 3' order by PCMC

The Home Ministry on July 29 issued Unlock 3 guidelines. In tune with the Unlock 3.0 guidelines issued by the Centre, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner Shravan Hardikar has issued detailed guidelines for the residents from August 1 to August 31.

Things/institutions which are completely prohibited/will not be allowed to open within the PCMC limits:

International travel which is not permitted under the centre's guidelines

Travel within the country without a pass

Metro rail travel

Schools, colleges, educational institutions, training institutes, coaching classes

Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services

Cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, bars, auditoriums of all kinds, theatres, amusement parks and similar places

All kinds of social, religious, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, educational gatherings, meetings and similar events that can bring a large number of people together

All religious places, all religious events, meetings, gatherings will remain closed

Night curfew to stay in the city:

Movements of residents have been restricted from 9 pm to 5 am except for people from essential services and medical services

Restrictions on people above 65, people with comorbidities and pregnant women:

People over 65 years of age, people with high-risk diseases (diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, liver and kidney disease, cancer, HIV infected patients, etc.), pregnant women, children under the age of 10 will not be allowed to go out of the house except for the urgent work and medical reasons.

Rules for containment zones:

There will be restrictions on the movement of citizens through containment zones except for medical and emergency services, as well as transportation required to maintain a supply chain of essential goods.

Inter-district and inter-state passenger transport:

It will be allowed from time to time as per the guidelines issued by the Central and State Governments and can not be done without prior permission.

Sports complexes, stadiums, parks and open public spaces:

Will be open to the public from 6 am to 7 pm.

However, activities like cycling, jogging, running, walking, yoga, jumping rope etc. will be allowed and group activities are banned

No activities/ events/ games will be allowed in the indoor stadium or inside the stadium

Outdoor non-team sports:

Sports like Golf, outdoor firing range, outdoor gymnastics, tennis, outdoor badminton and malkhamb will be allowed with physical distancing and sanitation measures from 5th August

Swimming pools will not be allowed to operate

Transport guidelines:

Two-wheeler (rider +1 pillion with helmet and mask)

Three-wheeler (driver + two persons)

Four-wheeler (driver + three persons)

Shops:

Shops in all markets will be open from 9 am to 7 pm

However, markets will be closed immediately in case of violation of social distancing norms due to overcrowding in the area

Malls and shopping complexes:

Malls and shopping complexes will open from August 5, from 9 am to 7 pm

Theatres, Food Courts / Restaurants within the malls will not open

However, the kitchen of restaurant and food courts will be allowed to operate in Malls for parcel services

Industrial establishments:

Industries can operate with 100% manpower capacity

IT and private offices can work with 50% capacity

Rules for shops in the markets:

Shops in markets will be open from 9 am to 7 pm

However, according to the P1-P-2, shops on one side of the road will remain open on even date and shops on the other side will remain open on the odd date

