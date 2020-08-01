Coronavirus in Pune: COVID-19 positive mother gives birth to healthy twins in city's Sonawane hospital

A 29-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Pune's Bhavani Peth gave birth to twins on Friday in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run Sonawane hospital which is dedicated to COVID-19 pregnant women. The twins are healthy and both are girls, said Dr Madhuri Rokade, a resident medical officer at the hospital.

Sonawane hospital has so far seen 50-60 babies delivered from COVID-19 positive mothers and none of them have tested positive for the virus. This was the first case in which twins were delivered from a COVID-19 positive mother at the hospital. However, city's Sassoon General Hospital have previously had multiple cases, reported Hindustan Times.

Dr Rokade said that the patient was tested for COVID-19 a day before the C-section delivery for which the date was fixed earlier.

"She was tested using the rapid antigen test which turned positive. This was the third pregnancy of the woman. The twins are healthy and both are girls. The mother has no comorbidities and had two caesareans earlier too," she said.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Pune city reached 54,255 after 818 people were detected with coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, an official said on Friday.

The death toll increased by 28 to touch 1,312, he added.

During the day, 1,185 people were discharged after recovery, the official informed.