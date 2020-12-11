Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 114, death toll at 1,711

Pimpri Chinchwad, on Thursday, reported 114 COVID-19 cases, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 93,927. With 1 new fatality, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 1,711 on Thursday.

According to an update by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 294 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 90,473.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,824 new COVID-19 cases and 70 fatalities were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday.

According to the State Health Department, 5008 people recovered from infection today pushing the recoveries to 17,47,199. The recovery rate has reached 93.52 per cent.

A total of 47,972 people have succumbed to the virus while the state has 71,910 active cases.