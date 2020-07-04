Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: NCP Corporator Datta Sane succumbs to COVID-19; Maha Minister Jayant Patil mourns demise

Pimpri: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Corporator from Pimpri Chinchwad, Datta Sane, died on Saturday morning at a private hospital here. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 25, local media reported.
Sane was elected thrice from Chikhali and was also the former Leader of Opposition in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).
He is survived by his mother, wife, a son, a daughter and two brothers.
Fondly called 'Datta kaka (Datta uncle)', he distributed large quantities of foodgrains in his ward during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, NCP's senior leader and Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil mourned Datta Sane's demise. Taking to Twitter, Patil said that they have lost an important pillar of the party in Pimpri-Chinchwad. "We share the grief of his family and his karyakartas," he said.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases are surging in the twin-city. On Friday, 232 people tested positive for the virus and the tally rose to 3,776. The death toll in Pimpri Chinchwad is 53.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)