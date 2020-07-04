Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: NCP Corporator Datta Sane succumbs to COVID-19; Maha Minister Jayant Patil mourns demise

Pimpri: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Corporator from Pimpri Chinchwad, Datta Sane, died on Saturday morning at a private hospital here. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 25, local media reported.

Sane was elected thrice from Chikhali and was also the former Leader of Opposition in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

He is survived by his mother, wife, a son, a daughter and two brothers.

Fondly called 'Datta kaka (Datta uncle)', he distributed large quantities of foodgrains in his ward during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, NCP's senior leader and Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil mourned Datta Sane's demise. Taking to Twitter, Patil said that they have lost an important pillar of the party in Pimpri-Chinchwad. "We share the grief of his family and his karyakartas," he said.