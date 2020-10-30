Coronavirus in Panvel: Panvel city becomes Covid free

While the number of containment zones under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has come down to only two, Panvel city has zero active cases as of October 30. There has been a declining trend of active cases as well as new cases being reported for the last one fortnight in the civic bodies.

As per the NMMC’s Health department, after a sharp decline in active cases in the city, only two containment zones were left. These two containment zones are in the Belapur ward of NMMC. When the number of COVID 19 cases was rising during July-August, the number of containment zones was as high as 40.

Later, the state government also made changes in declaring a containment zone following which only buildings were sealed if cases are lower than 5. At present, the active cases under the NMMC jurisdiction is 1873.

According to civic administration, the lockdown has been extended till November 30. However, this is implacable only in containment zones. It means that the strict lockdown will be in two areas of the city.

There is good news from Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) as there is no active case in the Panvel city area. As of October 30, the Panvel city area has zero active cases. A total of 3899 positive cases were reported from the Panvel area of which 90 people died while remaining cured and went home. The recovery rate stands at 97.69%. However, the death rate stands at 2.3 % with 90 people dead due to infection.

At present, the number of active cases under the PMC is only 728 with the overall recovery rate stands at 94.55%. Till October 30, the number of positive cases reported was 23455 of which 22199 recovered and 50 people died.

However, both civic bodies have asked citizens to be cautious during the festival season as the infection may increase due to gathering without precaution. In fact, the NMMC has formed a special squad to keep vigil at crowded places to ensure that people must wear masks and maintain social distancing.