Coronavirus in Panvel: COVID-19 tally of Panvel Municipal Corporation reaches 7,352 as of August 5

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on August 5, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 7,352 as 177 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities is at 175 in the city. Till now, 5,820 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to1,357.

As per the update on August 5, 178 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 79.16 percent.

Reports of 13 patients are pending as of now.