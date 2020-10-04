Coronavirus in Panvel: Area-wise list of active COVID-19 cases in Panvel, Kharghar, Kamothe as of Oct 4 as released by PMC

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on October 4, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 20,146 as 173 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities reached 452. Till now, 17,792 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,902.

As per the update, 180 patients were discharged today. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 88.32 percent.

Here is the list of area-wise active cases as issued by PMC:

Kalamboli - 382 active cases

Kamothe - 457 active cases

Kharghar - 497 active cases

New Panvel - 395 active cases

Panvel - 133 active cases

Taloja - 38 active cases

Total active cases - 1902