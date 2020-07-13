Coronavirus in Palghar: 38-year-old policeman dies of COVID-19

A 38-year-old policeman died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday, a police official said.
The deceased, a police naik, was a resident of Murbad taluka in neighbouring Thane district. He was attached to the Valiv police station at Vasai in Palghar.
After he tested positive for coronavirus, he was admitted to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment.
He was on ventilator support since the last two-three days and died on Monday, Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.
District Collector Dr. Kailas Shinde in a message condoled the death of the policeman.
Navadkar said 135 personnel in the district have so far tested positive for coronavirus and two of them have died.
Earlier, a 40-year-old hawaldar died of coronavirus here last month.
Till now, 130 police personnel have been discharged after recovery while 30 are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, the spokesperson said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)