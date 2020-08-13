Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: With 317 new cases, NMMC COVID-19 tally reaches 19,757 as of August 13

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued on August 13, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 19,757 as 317 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, seven more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 493. On Thursday, 283 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,496.

Notably, 15,768 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 80 percent. Reports of 258 patients are pending as of now.