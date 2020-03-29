Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Toddler test positive, third in the family, total 8 positive cases Navi Mumbai

A one one-and-half-year-old boy tested positive for novel coronavirus in Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Friday, confirmed civic health officer. The boy is the eighth case of coronavirus positive in Navi Mumbai. He has been admitted in Kasturba hospital in Mumbai.

Balasaheb Sonawane, chief health officer of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) informed that the boy had come in close contact of his grandfather, a cleric (maulvi) who was also tested positive and currently admitted in Kasturba hospital.

The civic body had sent samples of the family members including and maid after the cleric tested positive on March 25. The son of the cleric was also tested positive early this week and now the toddler tested positive. Even the domestic help was also tested positive of Coronavirus.

Sonawane said that the cleric had come in contact with some Philippines nationals at a mosque in Vashi. One of the Philippines national was tested positive and he died last Sunday night at the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai due to kidney failure.

A group of 9 Philippines national had come to India on a religious tour in the first week of March and had stayed at the mosque. One of them developed symptoms on March 12 and later found positive when the test was carried out. Later two more the philippine nationals of the group was tested positive.