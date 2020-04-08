Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: No shops to open after 5 PM, don’t step out, warns Navi Mumbai Police

In order to control the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases in the city, the Navi Mumbai police have restricted people from stepping out of their homes after 5 pm to buy even fruits and vegetables. Only medicines shop and APMC will be open after 5 pm.

As per the order, now, citizens can get out of their homes between 9 am and 5 pm to buy fruits, vegetables, milk mutton and chicken.

The decision has been taken following the administration notice that people used to gather outside shops to buy fruits, vegetables, milk or mutton, and chicken. The violator will be punished under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 along with the prohibition orders under section 144.

The police said that the assembly of people and not maintaining social distance will help in spreading the virus. In the order, Rajkumar Vhatak, joint commissioner of police of Navi Mumbai said that there has been a rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in its jurisdiction and citizens are not maintaining social distancing especially during the evening while buying vegetables and fruits.

The Navi Mumbai police had also appealed citizens through its tweets and warned that they would take a strict step if people continued to come out of their homes unnecessarily. The police carried out a march across the city and announced the decision. The total positive cases of COVID-19 have reached 48 under the Navi Mumbai police's jurisdiction.

The Panvel police have already issued grocery shop details for home delivery. Ajay Landge, senior police inspector of Panvel police said that people do not step out of their homes after 5 pm and order groceries during day time. “Only medicine shops and APMC will be open round the clock and other essential shops will open between 9 am and 5 pm,” said Landge.

The police have also issued guidelines for grocery shops. Sanitize every buyer and ensure that all products are sold on MRP. “They shop cannot be manned by a person of 60 years or above and ensure social distancing of at least 1 meter,” said Landge. He added that they can take orders for home delivery within half a km.