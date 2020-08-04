Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC augments 200 ICU beds and 80 ventilators to tide over the demand

In order to tide over the shortage of ventilators and ICU beds, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Dr. D Y Patil hospital have signed an agreement to make available 200 ICU beds and 80 ventilators at the D Y Patil Hospital, Nerul.

The city has been facing acute shortage of ventilators and ICU beds after demand shoots up.

At present, the number of active positive cases under the NMMC is 4,831 and it is increasing every day.