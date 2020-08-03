Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC to decide on antibody tests for herd immunity soon

After starting the Rapid Antigen tests for those who have minor COVID-19 symptoms, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is all set to decide on the antibody testing to gauge herd immunity factor within its limits.

As per the report that has been published by ToI, NMMC is set to make a decision this week on when to begin antibody testing.

The testing technique is used to detect antibodies in the blood of people who may have had coronavirus infection.

The civic body as part of ‘Mission break the Chain also decided to carry out of Rapid Antigen tests for those who have minor COVID-19 symptoms such as cough or fever recently. For these tests, it is not necessary that the person has come in close contact with a coronavirus positive person.

Though there has been a slight rise in the number of positive cases after the rapid antigen test started, the civic chief said early detection of corona patients is helpful in preventing the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, as per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued on August 3, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 16,426 as 319 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, three more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 434. On Monday, 306 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 4,831.

Notably, 11,161 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 64 percent. Reports of 303 patients are pending as of now.

(With inputs from PTI)