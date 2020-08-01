Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC urges those with COVID-19 symptoms to take free antigen test

As part of ‘Mission break the Chain’, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to carry out of Rapid Antigen tests for those who have minor COVID-19 symptoms such as cough or fever. For these tests, it is not necessary that the person has come in close contact with a coronavirus positive person.
In many cases, citizens have a tendency to hide their symptoms -- despite having a fever or cough. “Residents of NMMC jurisdiction are expected to respond positively to the measures taken by the corporation, and if they have any symptoms like cold, fever, dry cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, they should immediately contact the nearest municipal health center and get their free rapid antigen test,” said a senior civic official.
The official added that the civic body has also asked for help from local public representatives and social workers to encourage people to get the test done voluntarily.
As part of ‘Mission break the Chain’, the civic body is reaching out to the maximum number of people possible to prevent further spread. The civic body is working on tracing, isolating, and treating every affected individual.
Though there has been a slight rise in the number of positive cases after the use of rapid antigen tests had started, the civic chief said early detection of coronavirus patients is helpful in preventing the spread of the virus. “There is no need to worry if positive cases increase. The emphasis is on effective implementation of tracing coronavirus positive people and isolating them,” stated civic chief Abhijit Bangar in a press note issued by the NMMC.
The civic body is conducting around 2000 Rapid Antigen tests per day and till July 31, it has already conducted 16,320 tests.
Meanwhile, the civic body has extended the lockdown in containment zones till midnight on August 31. At present, there are 46 containment zones in the city. The civic body is implementing strict lockdown in areas where the number of positive cases is more than 5.
The entry and exit to these areas are sealed and police personnel is deputed for round the clock observance of rules. The local ward office holds the responsibility for arranging for essential items within the containment zone area.
