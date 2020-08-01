Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC urges those with COVID-19 symptoms to take free antigen test

As part of ‘Mission break the Chain’, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to carry out of Rapid Antigen tests for those who have minor COVID-19 symptoms such as cough or fever. For these tests, it is not necessary that the person has come in close contact with a coronavirus positive person.

In many cases, citizens have a tendency to hide their symptoms -- despite having a fever or cough. “Residents of NMMC jurisdiction are expected to respond positively to the measures taken by the corporation, and if they have any symptoms like cold, fever, dry cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, they should immediately contact the nearest municipal health center and get their free rapid antigen test,” said a senior civic official.

The official added that the civic body has also asked for help from local public representatives and social workers to encourage people to get the test done voluntarily.