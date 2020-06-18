Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli, and Digha put by NMMC on June 18

Navi Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 122 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 4,189 cases. Three deaths were also reported on Tuesday, taking the toll to 127.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,307 new COVID-19 cases and 114 deaths, including 77 from Mumbai, taking the overall case count to 1,16,752 and fatalities to 5,651.
With 1,315 patients being discharged in the day, the number of the recovered cases has mounted to 59,166. The total number of active cases in hospitals stands at 51,921.
Here is the full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli and Digha:
1) Karave Gaon
2) Sec-14, Diwalegaon
3) Shirwane Gaon
4) Sec-23, Juipada gaon, Juinagar
5) Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul
6) Sarsole Sec-6
7) Shivaji Nagar, Nerul
8) Sec-14, Plot no 253, Kukshet
9) Sec 20 C Tukaram Bhagat building, Nerul
10) Indiranagar
11) Sec-21 Turbhe,
12) Sec-22, Turbhe
13) Hanuman Nagar Turbhe
14) Drum Galli, Turbhe Store
15) Sec-20, Turbhe
16) Ambedkar Nagar, Indiranagar
17) Ashtvinayak Chawl, Room no 553, Pawne gaon
18) Saideep Soc, Plot no-159/160, Sec-19, Koperkhairan
19) Panchashil nagar Katkaripada Rabada
20) Airoli gaon
23) Panchsheel Nagar, Near Baudh Vihar Katkaripada Near Kranti Chawk, Rabale
24) Digha, Namdev Wadi
25) Bindu Madhavnagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar Digha
