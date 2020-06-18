Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli, and Digha put by NMMC on June 18

Navi Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 122 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 4,189 cases. Three deaths were also reported on Tuesday, taking the toll to 127.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,307 new COVID-19 cases and 114 deaths, including 77 from Mumbai, taking the overall case count to 1,16,752 and fatalities to 5,651.

With 1,315 patients being discharged in the day, the number of the recovered cases has mounted to 59,166. The total number of active cases in hospitals stands at 51,921.

Here is the full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli and Digha:

1) Karave Gaon

2) Sec-14, Diwalegaon

3) Shirwane Gaon

4) Sec-23, Juipada gaon, Juinagar

5) Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul

6) Sarsole Sec-6

7) Shivaji Nagar, Nerul

8) Sec-14, Plot no 253, Kukshet

9) Sec 20 C Tukaram Bhagat building, Nerul

10) Indiranagar

11) Sec-21 Turbhe,

12) Sec-22, Turbhe

13) Hanuman Nagar Turbhe

14) Drum Galli, Turbhe Store

15) Sec-20, Turbhe

16) Ambedkar Nagar, Indiranagar

17) Ashtvinayak Chawl, Room no 553, Pawne gaon

18) Saideep Soc, Plot no-159/160, Sec-19, Koperkhairan

19) Panchashil nagar Katkaripada Rabada

20) Airoli gaon

23) Panchsheel Nagar, Near Baudh Vihar Katkaripada Near Kranti Chawk, Rabale

24) Digha, Namdev Wadi

25) Bindu Madhavnagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar Digha