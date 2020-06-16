Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli, and Digha put by NMMC on June 16

Vashi ward has no containment zone as per the new list of containment zones issued by the Navi Mumbai municipal corporation (NMMC) on Monday. This has happened because of the change in the policy for the formation of containment zones. Even Sanpada which falls under the Turbhe ward does not have a single containment zone now.

As per the new list, the city has only 23 containment zones with a maximum 8 in Turbhe and 7 in Nerul ward. After a change in the policy, the containment zones have shrunk to just 23 from over 150 in May.

Vashi ward has one containment zone about a fortnight ago and now there is no containment zone. Similarly, Sanpada which falls under Turbhe ward has no containment zone now.

Despite the number of active coronavirus positive cases increasing each day, the number of containment zones has come down sharply in Navi Mumbai. According to an official from the civic health department, this has happened due to a change in the policy for the formation of containment zones. Now, at least five or more positive cases are required to declare an area as a containment zone.

On June 15, a total of 95 positive cases reported under the NMMC jurisdiction and the total active cases was 1571 which is maximum so far. Even on June 4, when the active cases were 995, the total number of containment zones was 30.

According to an official from the civic the health department, as per the circular issued on June 2, the Maharashtra government revised the guidelines for the formation of containment zones. “If 5 or more positive cases are identified in one vicinity like a residential colony, mohalla, slum, group of buildings, lane among other, then, geographical boundary of residential mohalla, road, boundary wall will be considered to create containment zones,” said the official. He added that the medical officer of the concern Urban Health Centre in consultation with the Medical Officer of Health determines the containment zone of 100 meters radius depending upon the spread of positive cases or even beyond 100 meters radius depending upon the spread and physical condition of that area.

As per the circular, if COVID-19 positive cases are identified in a building, the only building in which the positive case is found should be sealed. In the case of a complex having multiple wings, the whole complex will be sealed if each wing does not have separate entry and exit gates.

Rs 75 lakh for Corona warriors

The NMMC administration has decided to provide Rs 25 lakh additional financial assistance to the family of employees of the municipal health department in case of death due to coronavirus apart from Rs 50 lakh security cover. “Now, such corona warriors' family will Rs 75 lakh in case of loss due to coronavirus,” said Abbasaheb Misal, the municipal commissioner. Other civic department employees' family will get Rs 50 lakh.