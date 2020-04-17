Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: L-wing of APMC's Grain market sealed after trader tests positive for COVID-19

The L-wing of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC)'s Grain Market in Navi Mumbai's Vashi has been sealed today (Friday) after a trader tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second case of coronavirus in the APMC market. Earlier, a trader from the Spice Market was found positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

The market was opened yesterday (Thursday) after three days as the state marketing department assured traders and other stakeholders of adequate and precautionary measures.

On Thursday, in order to monitor the movement of visitors at the wholesale market, the Navi Mumbai police used a drone camera.

Also, the access to APMC was restricted for only bulk buyers and cleared that minimum buy would be 10 kg or 100 kg bunch depending upon the type of vegetables.

Masks were given to all retailers and it was ensured that everyone would wear the masks inside the market premises. The administration had also warned of Rs 1000 fine for not wearing the masks.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in Maharashtra stands at 3205 and the death toll is 194.