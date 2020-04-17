Coronavirus in Mumbai: BEST employee claims to have COVID-19 after showing flu-like symptoms

With the number of COVID-19 positive cases increasing rapidly across the city, an employee of the Bribanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Thursday came forward and claimed to have flu like symptoms.

The employee who is a conductor with the transport undertaking at the Goregaon bus depot, has been suffering from flu like symptoms and at present is admitted in a private hospital at Bhayander. He informed his superiors that he might have COVID-19 positive but couldn't produce any medical documents establishing his claim.

"We don't have any medical report stating that he is COVID positive, so we cannot confirm this report at this stage." said a senior BEST official.

"However, we have asked him to get tested and submit the documents to the management" the official added.

According to BEST sources, six other employees including - conductors, drivers and cash counting staff of Goregaon depot, have been sent to quarantine facilities after they were found to be in close contact with the infected man.

In another case, another staffer from the same depot has been sent to isolation after one of his family members have been tested positive of COVID-19.

The staffer works as a conductor at the depot and has been quarantined for 14 days. His samples have been collected for tests and his reports are awaited.