Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Helpline for ICU & O2 beds in Panvel, Uran

In order to mitigate the problem in searching ICU and Oxygen beds in Panvel and Uran areas, the Raigad district administration has asked all tehsil offices to set up a control room to assist the needy. The control rooms will have details of ICU and Oxygen beds availability in all private and government hospitals.

For quite some time, the district administration has been receiving complaints from patients that they are not ICU beds in Panvel and adjoining areas.

Now, the Tehsildar officer and District Collector’s office will monitor beds availability and will provide details to the needy. The district administration has also provided a landline number of the control room. The contact number of Panvel and Uran is 022-27452329, and 022-27222352 respectively. Other tehsildar offices of the district too have control numbers where a needy person can check the beds' availability.

While talking to FPJ recently, on the availability of ICU beds in Panvel, Nidhi Chaudhari, collector of Raigad district had said that there are 19 private hospitals on board in Panvel, hence there is no dearth of ICU beds. “We have a sufficient number of oxygen beds and most of the COVID 19 patients are cured with that facility,” said Chaudhari, adding that the requirement of ICU beds is hardly 2 to 3 percent patients which is available. In the Raigad district, a total of 96 ICU beds are available and hardly 20 to 25 of them are occupied.

Earlier, Aditi Tatkare, Guardian Minister of Raigad district had directed the Panvel Municipal Corporation to set up 10 ICU beds at Up-Zila Rugnalaya in Panvel immediately.